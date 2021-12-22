Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,218,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 6,179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,187.4 days.

Shares of Nexi stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Get Nexi alerts:

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.