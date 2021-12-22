NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

