NFTify Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,297.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $13,297.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.