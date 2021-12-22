NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

