Nick Wiles Purchases 20 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £123.60 ($163.30).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($81,516.71).

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($167.42).

LON PAY traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 639 ($8.44). The stock had a trading volume of 153,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 662.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,051.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.80). The company has a market capitalization of £439.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.83) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.13) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.