Nicole Miller Sells 34,678 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

