NIKE, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.71.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after acquiring an additional 444,777 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 93.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

