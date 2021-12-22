NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NKE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.54. 343,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

