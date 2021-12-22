Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,407 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $52,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.3% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 18,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 464,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,341,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.