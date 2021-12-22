Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,673,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

