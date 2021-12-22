Ninety One North America Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $628.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.90 and its 200 day moving average is $654.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

