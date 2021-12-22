Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 18,516 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.