Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 4,465 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.