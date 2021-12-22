Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

