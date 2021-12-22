Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

