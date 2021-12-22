Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 367 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.81 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

