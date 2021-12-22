Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 4,028 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,720,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

