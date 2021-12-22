Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.67% of Moody’s worth $1,102,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $391.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.87. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

