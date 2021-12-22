Ninety One UK Ltd Has $134.49 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 3.93% of Itron worth $134,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

