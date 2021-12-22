Ninety One UK Ltd Has $437.63 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,342 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of PayPal worth $437,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

