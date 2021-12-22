Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 140,444 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $175,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

