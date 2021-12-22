Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 542,088 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,711,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,088 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $611,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

