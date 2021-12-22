Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 58,415 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,415 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $288,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

