Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 8,109 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.47% of IQVIA worth $216,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

NYSE:IQV opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.71 and its 200 day moving average is $253.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.