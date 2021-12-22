NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $26.82 on Monday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

