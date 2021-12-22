Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 20.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $491.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.