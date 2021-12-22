Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NSR stock opened at C$9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$526.34 million and a PE ratio of 41.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.