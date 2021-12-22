Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 511,133 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $150,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.43. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

