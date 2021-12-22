Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DaVita were worth $125,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 164,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

