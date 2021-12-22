Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 425,024 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.49% of First Republic Bank worth $163,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.63. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.