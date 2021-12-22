Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 589,558 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $229,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $683,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 79,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

