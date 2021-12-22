NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 433,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,273. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

