Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

