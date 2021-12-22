NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$6.73. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 514,154 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1818552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

