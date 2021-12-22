Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NUWE. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUWE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

