Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 7.47 and last traded at 7.49. Approximately 102,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,599,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.43.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.96 and a 200-day moving average of 16.43.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.