Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 21,010 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $280,273.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

