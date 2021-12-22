Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.31

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.31 and traded as high as $37.23. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 42,903 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

