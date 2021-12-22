Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.31

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.31 and traded as high as $37.23. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 42,903 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
