Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $102,410.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

