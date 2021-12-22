Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OLPX opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

