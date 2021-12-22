Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,022 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.