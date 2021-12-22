Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

