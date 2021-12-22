Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.21

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 25446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

