Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) were up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 1,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

