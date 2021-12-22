ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGS. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

