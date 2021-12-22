Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). 37,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 349,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 million and a P/E ratio of 191.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 49.36.

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

