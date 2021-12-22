OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,110. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.