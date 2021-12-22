OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,241 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OPRX opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 420.29 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

