Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $244.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.