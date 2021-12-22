Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Hold Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $244.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.